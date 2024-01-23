FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board changed the date for the start of the next school year from Aug. 19 to Aug.12, one week earlier.

The date is the same start date as Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County for the 2024-2025 school year.

“We have to make sure this works for everybody but the community is very clear that they love the first semester to end before the winter break and we have to make sure that works for our teachers, our schools, and all the other people who work here, but I think it’s a common sense answer,” said one official.

In a 7-1 vote, the board agreed to start school earlier, ending the first semester at winter break. The two early release days that students were supposed to have will now become full-days.

The new school year end date in 2025 will be June 3rd.

Additionally, the school board also voted on sending out a survey to the Broward School community that will ask for community input on whether all schools should have uniforms.

“I for one am sick and tired of seeing our young men having pants past their waistline, seeing them dressed in pajamas, Crocs, and then I see the difference when I step foot into one of the schools that do have unified dress,” said Broward School Board District 1 Member Daniel Foganholi.

Some members had issues with the proposal.

“I have some concerns about enforcement and how this would impact certain families and instructional time. As a teacher, I would hate for our teachers to have to be the one to enforce this,” said Broward School Board District 3 Member Sarah Leonardi.

Due to the board not being able to decide, the survey will be sent to all parents across the County.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.