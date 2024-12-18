(WSVN) - The Broward County school board approved a new policy prohibiting the display of religious and political signs on school property.

The vote was prompted by a satanic group that was denied the right to hang posters on school grounds in the district.

The group sued the district, pointing to local Christian groups that were allowed to hang posters on district campuses.

As the new rule goes into effect, non-religious businesses and organizations are still allowed to hang advertisements on school property.

