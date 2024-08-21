FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Voters in Broward County made their voices heard, deciding on Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony to run in the general election as well as choosing school board members and deciding whether to keep candidates appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Broward County Sheriff

Incumbent Sheriff Gregory Tony won the Democratic primary with 50% of the votes. Retired BSO Colonel Al Pollock received 11.6%, Plantation Police Department veteran Steve Geller received 33.5%, and West Palm Beach Police Department veteran David Howard received 4.9%.

Tony released the following statement after the election results were finalized:

“I’m truly honored to once again be selected by the Democratic Party to serve as their nominee. For approximately six years, I’ve focused on reforming the Broward Sheriff’s Office into the finest public safety organization in the country. “I’m extremely grateful for the people’s continued trust and confidence in my administration. My devotion to the people of Broward County will remain steadfast. I will always prioritize public safety over politics. “As we move forward into the general election, I share a message of hope and unity for our country, state, and for Broward. As partisan politics continue to polarize and divide our nation, I’d encourage other elected officials and leaders to focus on building unity versus division. It’s easy to tear down but the true sum of a person can be seen in what they attempt to build up.” Tony will face independent candidate Charles Edward Watley in the general election in November.

Broward County School Board

Two Broward School Board members, Torey Alston and Daniel Penha Foganholi Sr., who were appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis, were both defeated. Foganholi received 20% of the votes, behind Maura McCarthy Bulman, who received 51.2% for School Board, District 1. Alston received 33.9% of the votes, while Rebecca Thompson received 66.1% of the votes for School Board, District 2.

Other school board incumbent members Sarah Leonardi, Jeff Holness, Debra “Debbi” Hixon will remain on the board as they won their district races.

This comes as the school district and board have been dealing with many controversies involving culture wars, a revolving door of superintendents and dealing with low attendance in schools.

