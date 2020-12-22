Broward County residents complain about lack of gift card distributions in their cities

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - While many in Miami-Dade County are receiving food and financial help, some Broward County residents say they are not, and they want to know what’s causing the distribution dilemma?

When asked how long a gift card recipient was sitting in line for, a woman replied, “Almost four hours.”

That was Dec. 3 in Lauderdale Lakes, when hundreds lined up for gift cards to grocery stores.

“I really need it. It’s very hard,” said the recipient.

What’s been a frequent sight in Miami-Dade County in recent weeks — heavy traffic and long lines — people say they’re just not seeing it in Broward…

7News viewers sent emails.

One wrote, “I noticed when watching the news that no gift cards are being distributed in Broward County…”

Another one wrote, “Can you please tell me why are food gift cards given ONLY to Dade County residents? I live in Broward County and haven’t worked since March. I could use some help. Does this seem fair? Where can I get a gift card for food?”

So we asked, and the county mayor said whether gift cards should be distributed was up to the cities.

“That’s a city by city decision,” said Broward County Mayor Steve Geller.

Broward got $340 million in CARES Act money, and about $110,000 went to the cities.

The mayor said how they chose to spend it was up to them.

“Many of the cities took that money, federal CARES Act money, and used it for food distribution. They may have used it for rental assistance, they may have used it for mortgage assistance. That was up to the cities, provided it met the federal guidelines,” Geller said.

Cities have until Dec. 30 to use the CARES Act funds. Any unused money may have to go back to the federal government.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.