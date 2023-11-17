HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are cautioning residents in Broward County after a pipe burst at a water treatment plant.

On Friday, the Southern Regional Wastewater treatment plant, located at 1621 N.14th Ave, had a 48-inch pipe that failed, which caused wastewater to be discharged around the plant, as well as the Echo Golf Course, located at 1451 Taft St., and West Lake.

Due to the discharge of wastewater, officials are asking customers in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Park and southern Broward County to reduce their use of water until the proper repairs can be made. The less amount of water that is used, officials said, will aid in reducing backups and pressure on the system.

Officials also said that the drinking water supply and people with onsite septic systems will be unaffected.

According to the Department of Public Utilities, repairs have started on the pipe and they notified the appropriate agencies, which include the Florida State Warning Point and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

In an abundance of caution, the City of Hollywood is advising the public to avoid swimming, fishing or using water that is near the plant. Other locations include the Echo Golf Course, West Lake, as well as the Intracoastal Waterway until the pipe is fixed.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.