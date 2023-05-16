Renters and homeowners in Broward County affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred last month can now apply for federal disaster assistance to aid in their recovery.

FEMA is providing Individual Assistance to renters, including students, as well as homeowners. This assistance aims to help with temporary housing costs. Initially, rental assistance will cover a one-month or two-month period and can be reevaluated for extended aid.

Renters may also be eligible for assistance through FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program, which can assist with uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses. This assistance may include:

Replacement or repair of necessary personal property, such as furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks, or school supplies.

Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by the self-employed.

Primary vehicles.

Uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, childcare, moving and storage expenses.

Survivors of the severe storms and flooding who apply for disaster assistance from FEMA may also be directed to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for information on how to apply for a disaster loan. It is crucial to submit the loan application promptly. While accepting the loan is not obligatory, failing to return the application may disqualify applicants from other potential FEMA assistance.

Affected residents are urged to take advantage of these available resources to help facilitate their recovery process. Applying for assistance promptly ensures a thorough evaluation of individual needs and potential financial support.

Click here for more information and to apply.

For a video on how to apply, click here.

