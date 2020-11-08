Broward County Public Schools to revert to 100% online learning Monday due to Eta

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools announced they will be reverting to 100% online learning on Monday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Eta’s arrival.

On Sunday, BCPS said that although physical school campus buildings will be closed “due to potential tropical storm force winds and flooding, districtwide education and administration will remain fully operational remotely.”

The district also announced that “school transportation will not be available since it is likely there will be unsafe conditions for travel.”

All extracurricular activities have also been canceled.

It has not yet been confirmed whether students will go back to in-person learning on Tuesday.

