FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County’s public schools will remain closed on Thursday due to extensive flooding caused by inclement weather that began earlier this week and continues to batter the region, school district officials said.

A spokesperson with Broward County Public Schools confirmed the cancellation of classes and after-school activities, late Wednesday night, citing the flooding and more rain being forecast for Thursday.

The latest development comes hours after the National Weather Service issued a rare flash flood emergency for parts of Broward until at least 2 a.m. on Thursday, as well four tornado warnings for Broward throughout Wednesday that have since been allowed to expire.

In addition, NWS extended a flood watch along the coastal areas, from Deerfield Beach all the way south to Cutler Bay, until Thursday at 8 p.m.

The relentless rain also led to the full closure of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and the roads surrounding it. FLL officials said the airport will remain closed until further notice.

