DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools is gearing up for the upcoming school year by hosting a Back-to-School Career Fair.

The job fair is scheduled for Saturday at Western High School in Davie at 1200 S.W. 136th Ave.

The event aims to fill a significant number of job openings across the district, with approximately 1,300 positions available in various roles such as teachers, school counselors, speech-language pathologists, classroom/teacher assistants, bus drivers, security staff, custodians, food service workers, and other essential positions.

Qualified candidates attending the fair may be able to secure immediate job offers, as positions will be offered on the spot.

Attendees should come prepared with multiple copies of their resumes and a list of questions to ask principals, supervisors, and human resources staff during interviews. It is recommended that candidates also be ready to discuss their career path interests.

The Back-to-School Career Fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and representatives from various schools and District departments will conduct interviews throughout the duration of the event. Since positions will be filled on the spot, applicants are encouraged to arrive early to maximize their chances of securing a job offer.

BCPS offers a range of benefits for its employees, including 100% paid medical insurance, paid time off, free professional development opportunities, and Florida Retirement System plans.

