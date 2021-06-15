(WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools is giving out grab-and-go meal bundles at dozens of schools every Tuesday over summer break.

People took advantage of the service at Seminole Middle School in Plantation Tuesday.

The program ensures kids are provided nutritious meals while school’s out.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to continue to support the community, especially because we do know that here in Broward County, we have a degree of food insecurity,” said a volunteer.

The meals are available to anyone under 18 years old and younger. They must have an ID but do not have to attend a Broward County Public School.

