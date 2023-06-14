FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for Broward County’s next school superintendent is reaching its final phase of the selection process, as three highly qualified candidates vie for the position.

It was a long morning and afternoon of questions for Broward County Schools’ final three superintendent finalists.

The first finalist is Dr. Peter Licata, a South Florida and Broward County native, currently regional superintendent of schools in Palm Beach County.

“I have spent 29 years in Palm Beach County. If you are looking for someone who can transform Broward to the next level, that doesn’t negotiate the value system in any way, that every child walking through the door is considered important, that’s who I am,” said Licata. “It’s a 24/7 job, and it’s an honor to have that role.”

The second finalist is Luis Solano, the deputy superintendent for Detroit’s School District, also a former associate superintendent in Collier County and the former of Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens, transforming it from an “F” school to an “A.”

“Last school that I served as principal was Miami Norland Senior High School. I inherited that high school after a lot of turmoil; we successfully turned around that high school and set up a strong system and processes that still remain until this day,” said Solano. “In my work, with principles and understanding, I’d be blessed to receive this opportunity. I will be your partner.”

The last finalist is Dr. Sito Narcisse. The son of Haitian immigrants and a former teacher and principal, he is currently serving as the superintendent of schools for East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana.

“I believe that I stand on the shoulders of parents and an entire community that has helped me to be where I am today,” said Narcisse.

As the meeting commenced, each finalist underwent a rigorous individual interview lasting 60 minutes, where they had the opportunity to showcase their qualifications, leadership skills and vision for the future of Broward County’s education system.

Narcisse said he hopes to move the district forward collaboratively and effectively.

“I tell folks to think of the superintendent to mean more as a facilitator to help not only move things out your way, but us to collectively move in a particular direction to accomplish the goal that the board sets for us in our strategic plan and our strategy to make schools better,” said Narcisse.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, each finalist will take questions from the board. That interview period is scheduled to end at around 1 p.m.

Following the initial interviews, the community will play a pivotal role in the selection process, as they will be granted the unique opportunity to individually interview each finalist for an extended period of 90 minutes.

