Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Peter Licata on Thursday said that schools will be fully open on Friday after inclement weather caused colleges and schools in Broward to close in an abundance of caution.

The relentless rainfall that battered South Florida all day Wednesday led Broward County Public Schools and Broward College to cancel classes on Thursday.

“Tomorrow we are expected to be open fully,” Licata said. “We just got off the meeting with the regionals and the cabinet members. We are going to be fully open.”

During a press conference, Licata said that some schools in the county remain flooded.

Those schools include the following:

C. Robert Markham Elementary School, located at 1501 NW 15th Ave

Pompano Beach Middle, located 310 NE 6th St.

North Side Elementary, located 120 NE 11th St.

Piper High School, located 8000 NW 44th St.

Northeast High School, located at 700 NE 56th St.

Western High School, located at 1200 SW 136th Ave.

Licata also said that two to three schools in Broward experienced power issues.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.