FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools picked their top teacher.

Seema Naik, a fourth grade teacher at Eagle Ridge Elementary, was selected as Broward County Public Schools Teacher of the Year at the 2022 Caliber Awards Ceremony at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Friday.

“This is – this is mind blowing. This is amazing, like, you know, I feel on top of the world,” she said, “and I’m just like, ‘I just do what I do every day,’ you know, in school. I’m just passionate about education. I value education so much. It’s a very important and noble profession, and it’s just like, I’m still trying to sink this in.”

Naik started her career in education 10 years ago.

As part of a family of musicians from India, Naik uses her passion for music to enhance her instruction to create songs with lyrics that incorporate lesson content for her students.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.