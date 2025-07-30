CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - With Broward County public schools set to open their doors on August 11, district members are holding a preview for new lunch items that parents can expect in the upcoming school year.

The tasting, held at Coral Glades High School, showcased the new school lunches, packed with flavor and centered around nutrition, all in accordance with USDA guidelines.

“These standards ensure that we are following proper portions, having colorful fresh fruits and vegetables available to our students, and limiting sodium, calories, and added sugar,” said Elizabeth Seeley, a registered dietitian. “This is to ensure that our students have nourishing meals for academic success.”

Much of the year’s menu was developed following student-led focus groups, including more pasta dishes, culturally inclusive meals, and fast-casual-inspired dishes, such as breakfast tacos and Philly cheesesteaks, as requested by students themselves.

Other menu items include empanadas and the Broward Bowl, a comfort item complete with mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and chicken tenders.

This comes after BCPS announced that they will no longer be providing universal free lunch to their students in the upcoming school year. The program was initially supported by federal waivers in response to COVID-19; however, now free lunch will only be available to students after completing an application.

Broward County is set to launch a variety of new events that staff and students can look forward to next school year.

