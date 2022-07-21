FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a help wanted sign out in Broward County as the school district needs to fill hundreds of positions before school begins August.

Cerine Stewart is a language arts teacher at Fort Lauderdale High School. She said she is a proud teacher who loves her job, and is now encouraging others to follow soon.

“If you have that ability to touch at least one person’s life in a positive way, then that’s one positive person who will impact myriads of people. It’s like a trickling effect,” said Stewart.

Broward County Public Schools is on a hiring frenzy, as they hope to fill more than 1,300 positions across the district.

“Our positions range from classroom teachers to industry teachers to nurses, custodians, bus operators,” said Susan Rockelman, Director of Talent Acquisition. “We are looking for people that have college degrees or no degree. There is a place for everybody in Broward County Public Schools.”

The county said it currently needs 433 teachers. However, you don’t have to be a certified teacher to apply.

“If people have at least a Bachelor’s degree, we have path ways that we can assist you with getting certified, and you can start your teaching career with us, and we would align you with a coach and then we would also give you those courses that you need in order to become certified by the state of Florida,” said Rockelman.

“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” said Dayna Foster, a teacher.

Foster has a finance degree. Last year, she became a teacher teaching math, and she, too, loves her job.

“Knowing that I’m making a difference in a child’s life and setting that foundation for them to build upon in their adult life is kind of what keeps me going,” said Foster.

The county is also looking for more than a hundred bus drivers.

“It’s crucial, it’s critical to make sure that we are staffed adequately to provide the service that we want to provide,” said Dr. Simone Clowers, Assistant Director of Transportation. “You know, give the kids school timely, make sure there is no delays, make sure that our drivers aren’t rushing in trying to get to the stops.”

In order to fill these positions before the fall, the county is having a back to school career fair. It’ll be held on July 29, at the Western High School in Davie.

“For someone that’s on the fence, I would say just go for it,” said Foster. “If you were thinking that you want to do it, and you have that true passion, that drive, that love, I think that’s most important.”

Anyone who is interested in one of the 1,300 positions available across Broward County Public Schools can go to the job fair in Davie next Friday.

Broward County Public Schools system also wants to remind those that there are excellent benefits including, paid insurance, paid time off, retirement plans, and signing bonuses for some positions.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.