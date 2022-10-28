HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools celebrated Jumpstart’s Read for the Record.

The annual event brought more than two million readers and thousands of public school systems from all over the country to come together online to celebrate early childhood literature.

7News Joe Roetz joined in on the reading experience at Orangebrook Elementary School in Hollywood, Thursday.

SUCH a pleasure to take part in Read for the Record this year for @browardschools at @Orangebrook_El. The students LOVED “Nigel and the Moon”. (I did too!) @wsvn pic.twitter.com/N4XHLuLDkb — Joe Roetz (@JoeRoetz) October 27, 2022

“It’s a global movement where everybody, all around the world, at one time can read a book together with students and reading for children is just so crucial,” said Roetz. “I know when I was young, my dad read to me every single night and it was very formative in what I do right now which is telling stories for a living. I know that here in Broward County students will always have an opportunity to have someone read to them and it’s very important in their education.”

The book this year was Nigel and the Moon and it will be provided for free to every pre-k and kindergartener in Broward County.

