FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County commissioners are set to meet to determine how to resolve the 911 system at the sheriff’s office.

On Jan. 1, the Broward Sheriff’s Office 911 system contract expired.

The county looked into outsourcing the system, but commissioners could not find a company that would handle two million calls a year.

BSO continue handling calls since the contract expired, but commissioners and deputies understand they are understaffed.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.