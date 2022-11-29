FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Broward County Commissioners, Robert McKinzie and Hazelle Rogers, are set to be sworn in, Tuesday morning.

Three re-elected members of thee board will also take the oath of office.

Outgoing Mayor Michael Udine will deliver the 2022 State of the County address and then commissioners will elect a new mayor and vice mayor for 2023.

