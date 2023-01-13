Weather forecasts show a dip in degrees this upcoming weekend and Broward County officials are urging residents to prepare for the blistering winds.

Leaders in Broward County declared a two-day cold weather emergency from 6 p.m. on Friday to 9 a.m., Sunday.

Officials planned to open shelters for people who experience homelessness.

The Salvation Army, located at 1445 W. Broward Blvd., and Hope South Florida, located at 1100 N. Andrews Ave., will be open to those in need of shelter during those aforementioned hours.

As temperatures drop, residents might want to bring out the space heaters, which do have the potential to start a fire so, homeowners are reminded to keep them in a safe place and turn them off when they are not in use.

Any changes to the weather will extend or cancel the shelter hours and will be announced no later than 1 p.m. each day.

