(WSVN) - Broward County’s newest leaders were sworn in on Tuesday.

Lamar Fisher, who was elected by the county commission as Broward’s new mayor, will replace Michael Udine.

He was previously vice mayor.

Commissioner Nan Rich has been chosen as vice mayor, taking Fisher’s place.

Both the mayor and vice mayor serve one-year terms.

