FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County officials made an announcement as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.

Mayor Michael Udine announced many important closures, clean-ups and changes in the South Florida county as severe storms affected the area, Wednesday.

Parts of Florida have already felt the effects of the tropical weatheron Tuesday night after two confirmed tornadoes touched down in Pembroke Pines and Hollywood.

Udine addressed the crews that are cleaning up the debris in these areas.

He also stated that residents should remain in their homes as the hurricane approaches.

The final takeaway from the mayor’s report is that Fort Lauderdale International Airport will remain open but people should check on their flights as many cancellations have already been declared.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.