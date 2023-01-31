FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County man hit the jackpot when he won $1 million off a scratch-off ticket.

Ricardo Canales, 55, of Fort Lauderdale claimed the $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Canales purchased his winning ticket from Kwik Stop, located at 2201 Davie Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

The retailer will receive $2,000 for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. Last week, a Delray Beach man who was cut in line at Publix won $1 million off the same scratch-off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

