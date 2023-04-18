A Florida man hit the jackpot when he won $1 million off of a scratch-off ticket.

Giovanni Salazar, 44, of Cooper City, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Salazar purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 5656 South Flamingo Road in Cooper City.

The store will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million- the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

According to the Florida Lottery, scratch-off games accounted for approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in 2021-22. Since inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.