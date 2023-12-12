OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach man hit the jackpot when he won $1 million from a scratch-off game.

Ronald Marc, 51, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at the Florida Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.00.

The winning ticket was purchased at Publix, located at 1003 East Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

According to the lottery, the $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game offers over $188 million in cash prizes, featuring 28 top prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning in this game are 1-in-3.98.

