(WSVN) - As Election Day nears, voters in Broward County will soon begin receiving their mail in ballots.

7News cameras captured trucks being loaded with requested ballots that will be delivered to county voters in the coming days.

Broward County officials say over 136,000 mail in ballots for the Nov. 3 general election was requested.

Voting officials recommend filling out the ballot as soon as possible and sending it back so that the vote is delivered on time.

All ballots must be received by the elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

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