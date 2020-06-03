Broward County lifts nightly curfew after days of protests

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County has lifted its emergency curfew after days of protests following the death of George Floyd.

The 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew was put in place on Sunday as protesters marched in the streets.

Emergency curfew order is lifted with the condition it can be reimposed if lives, businesses, or property are threatened. https://t.co/9ef5GpbqYs — Broward County, FL (@ReadyBroward) June 3, 2020

A peaceful march in Fort Lauderdale was disrupted when people began throwing water bottles and rocks at police vehicles and officers in protective gear, prompting law enforcement to deploy tear gas on several occasions.

However, witnesses believe those who threw the objects were agitators who were not part of the original rally and march.

“A curfew will be reimposed if there is evidence of possible civil unrest that threatens the health, safety, or welfare of the public,” a statement from Broward officials read.

Miami-Dade’s curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

