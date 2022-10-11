FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Library will no longer be issuing late fines.

Customers will no longer be fined for items returned after their due date.

All late fines will no longer build up.

They also said they will be cancelling any existing late fees starting this Friday.

Cardholders will still have to pay for lost or damaged items.

If you check out a book, however, you are still encouraged to return it on time as a courtesy to others who want to check it out.

