Broward County introduces new rapid response initiative

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A new initiative will ensure Broward County communities will get a rapid fire rescue response.

Broward officials have introduced the project called Closest Unit Response.

Under the new agreement, the department closest to the emergency will respond, even if it’s outside city boundaries.

“We’re extremely excited to get this project underway. We believe in the core value of saving lives and the closest truck to the closest call for the highest priority,” Sunrise Fire Rescue Chief John McNamara said.

The program will be implemented in Sunrise and Lauderhill first.

Then, it expands to four other cities — Oakland Park, North Lauderdale, Tamarac and Fort Lauderdale — by the end of March.

