SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - In response to the Florida Department of Health’s statewide advisory on mosquito-borne illnesses, Broward County initiated a comprehensive mosquito control program to combat the recent spread of malaria. This marks the first time in two decades that local transmission of malaria has occurred within the United States.

The development came to light after four individuals in Florida, who contracted the illness, were identified along the Gulf Coast region south of Tampa. The affected residents, all residing in Sarasota County, have undergone prompt medical treatment and have successfully recovered, according to the official statement from the state’s Department of Health.

Malaria, a parasitic infection transmitted through bites from Anopheles mosquitoes, presents symptoms such as fever, chills, sweats, nausea and vomiting, as well as severe headaches. It is important to note that malaria cannot be spread from person to person.

Taking preventive action, Broward County’s mosquito control crews wasted no time and commenced spraying operations early Friday morning, focusing their efforts near Markham Park in Sunrise. This preemptive measure aims to reduce the mosquito population and limit the potential for further transmission of the disease.

With the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend approaching, authorities are particularly concerned about preventing the further spread of malaria in the county.

Broward County officials urged residents and visitors to take necessary precautions, such as using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants, and eliminating stagnant water sources that serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Public health officials are closely monitoring the situation and are working in tandem with Broward County to mitigate any potential risks. The Florida Department of Health encourages individuals to stay informed about mosquito-borne illnesses and to promptly seek medical attention if they experience symptoms associated with malaria or any other related diseases.

By proactively addressing the mosquito population and raising awareness among the public, Broward County aims to safeguard the community’s health and ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday season for all residents and visitors alike.

