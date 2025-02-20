FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A health center employee in Oakland Park has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual battery, and Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives fear there may be additional victims.

According to investigators, 37-year-old Jeff Doresca, a technician at Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health Center, sexually assaulted a female patient in her room on Sunday.

On Monday, the victim, according to authorities, self-admitted herself to the facility for treatment. Detectives said evidence confirmed her report.

Doresca was arrested Monday afternoon when he arrived for work. He faces six counts of sexual battery on a helpless victim and was booked into the Broward County Jail.

Authorities urge anyone who may have been victimized by Doresca to contact BSO’s Special Victims Unit at 954-321-4243 or submit an anonymous tip through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

