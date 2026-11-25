(WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools has dismissed more than 206 instructors due to a lack of proper certifications, a district administrator said.

In a statement, officials say an audit revealed approximately 285 teachers were identified in 2023 to have certification issues for the courses they were instructing.

While most of those teachers had some sort of certification, they did not have one for the courses they were teaching at the time.

The board is required to sign off on the placement of these teachers, and parents whose children are in these classrooms are notified.

These instructors, known as out-of-field teachers, are normally given a grace period to undergo training and obtain the proper certification to continue with those courses.

Of those 285 teachers identified in the audit, 206 did not complete the requirements to update their required certifications, leading to their dismissal, the statement says.

The layoffs come at a delicate time for the district, which has seen a steep decline in student enrollment numbers over the last five years.

School board members have also advanced plans to shutter 10 campuses due to shrinking enrollment and tighter budgets.

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