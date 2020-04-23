Broward County courts hold virtual hearings via Zoom

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County court system has been holding virtual hearings using the video conferencing platform Zoom during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement written by the 17th Judicial Circuit Monday, all 90 judges, 10 magistrates and two hearing officers have been set up to host Zoom meetings for the defendants.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Broward County court system has held 1,600 virtual hearings, with 31,000 people participating in the virtual hearings per the emergency pandemic conditions county officials put in place.

The Broward County court system will continue to hold Zoom hearings until at least May 29.

