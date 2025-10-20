FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Convention Center rolled out a new expansion.

Speaking at the center Monday, officials announced they had reached two major milestones in the $1.1 billion, decades-long project of the convention center’s expansion.

The county inaugurated their newly-built Convention Center Connector Bypass Road that connects the convention center directly to the US-1 and State Road 84.

They also announced an east wing with more meeting space, an exhibit hall and a new 801-room Omni hotel.

Officials said the two projects are expected to bolster the local economy and create over 3,000 jobs.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.