BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County officials have announced aerial spraying for mosquitoes over portions of Southwest Ranches, Davie, and Pembroke Pines until 6 a.m., Monday. The decision came after heavy rains from the historic flooding that occurred nearly two weeks ago in the area.

The aerial spraying is expected to help reduce the population of mosquitoes, which are known to breed in standing water. This is part of the county’s efforts to control the mosquito population and prevent the spread of diseases.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to stay indoors during the spraying, especially those with breathing issues. The chemicals used in the spraying process can be harmful to people with respiratory problems, such as asthma.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.