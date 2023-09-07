FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff is hoping for the rapid replacement of a helicopter after a tragic crash that killed two. The plan to buy a new state-of-the-art helicopter will be discussed during Thursday’s commission meeting.

7News spoke with Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher who outlined where the money to purchase the helicopter will come from. The proposed figure is $15 million, but the county knows it has to work swiftly to get the money over to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

During Thursday evening’s budget meeting, the commission will discuss the allocation of millions of dollars for the new chopper.

The fatal incident happened on Aug. 28 when a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter crashed into an apartment complex in Pompano Beach. A resident at the complex, 65-year-old Lurean Wheaton, was killed, while 50-year-old Capt. Terryson Jackson, who was on board the chopper, died in the crash.

Jackson was posthumous promoted to the rank of Battalion Chief

The money will go towards a new twin-engine H145 that will be ready soon due to a contract that fell through with another client with the company Airbus.

The commission also discussed approving a killed in the line of duty benefit for families of Broward County law enforcement and firefighters to receive $50,000 to assist with expenses.

Commissioners approved it back in April.

They also thanked BSO for paying for the funerals and expenses for both Jackson and Wheaton.

The budget meeting will start at 5 p.m. to discuss and approve the $15 million allocation for BSO to purchase the new helicopter.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony on Aug. 29 said he received a commitment by Fisher that the county will secure a contract for two brand new state-of-the-art helicopters.

In the past, Tony has met with the Broward County Commission to speak about the department’s budget. During a workshop on June 8, Tony specifically talked about BSO’s aging aviation fleet and potential issues.

