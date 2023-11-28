FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Commissioners are set to select a new Mayor and Vice Mayor on Tuesday.

This event is set to be a crucial decision as the current Mayor, Lamar P. Fisher, delivers the 2023 State of the County Address.

Elected from single-member districts, commissioners follow the Broward County Charter, voting annually in November for these key positions.

The leadership transition will occur at the Broward Governmental Center, Room 422, 115 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

