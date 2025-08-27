PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County commissioners will hear from residents and other county leaders Wednesday night about North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines in wake of rising safety concerns.

The airport has become the center of attention in recent years due to the number of incidents and accidents involving small planes.

Officials already voted to have Broward County conduct a traffic study of the airport.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

