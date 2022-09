FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale city leaders are to discuss a ban on smoking and vaping.

The prohibition would only be in public parks and beaches.

Health officials said smoking is a known health hazard and second-hand smoke can cause cancer.

The law will not go into effect until a second vote is held before the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.