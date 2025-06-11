FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County commissioners have passed an ordinance they believe will prevent people from booking driver’s license services for profit.

The ordinance makes it illegal to advertise, market or sell appointments at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Commissioners said the ordinance targets those who would make appointments at the DMV far in advance and sell them. They hope the change will also alleviate wait times.

Violators will face a fine of $250 for the first offense and $500 for each additional offense.

Miami-Dade commissioners passed a similar ordinance in April.

