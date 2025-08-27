PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A town hall meeting is underway in Pembroke Pines as residents raise their concerns with Broward County commissioners over safety issues at North Perry Airport.

Many residents who live near the regional airport say there has been an alarming frequency of plane incidents and accidents in recent months.

At a meeting earlier this month, Pembroke Pines Mayor Angelo Castillo agreed. He said North Perry Airport, now one of the state’s busiest general aviation airports, could be incompatible with a densely populated city.

“There’s a takeoff and landing, and this is rough math, every minute in the time that it took me to just say that, there’s already been a takeoff and landing, on average, at North Perry Airport,” he said.

According to the Broward County Aviation Department, 13 accidents and 20 incidents have taken place at the airport between 2020 and 2024.

They said the difference between an incident and an accident is the result of serious injury, damage or death.

The town hall occurs on the heels of a plane crash that happened earlier this month on a Pembroke Pines street.

Inside the plane was a family of four who landed just shy of the runway at North Perry Airport.

Neighbors quickly jumped into action to rescue the family trapped inside. The victims only suffered minor injuries.

About a month after the scary crash, the neighbors were honored during the commissioner’s meeting.

“Armed only with a sledgehammer and their courage, they broke the windows to ventilate the smoke and used their shirts to shield the victims from broken glass,” said Pembroke Pines Police Assistant Chief Tony Cerino.

“Forevermore, you will be remembered as a hero,” said Castillo.

The mayor and commissioners pushed for the county and the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct a safety study of the airport’s traffic.

“So what are we waiting for? Let’s get this done,” said City Commissioner Tom Good.

In a statement, the Broward County Aviation Department said a screening of the airport’s safety protocols occurs annually and that the airport has received a perfect score with zero discrepancies in 25 years.

The safety assessment requested by commissioners has yet to occur.

