FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A transit bus driver credited with saving lives was honored by local leaders after she made some heroic moves behind the wheel in Fort Lauderdale.

Gwendolyn Whitfield steered her bus straight to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department building when, police said, a rider opened inside the vehicle, March 17.

On Tuesday morning, the Broward County Commission awarded Whitfield with the Medal of Valor for her actions.

“The board hereby designates Tuesday, April 5, 2022 as Gwendolyn Whitfield Day in Broward County, Florida,” said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine.

Community leaders and family members were by her side honoring her heroics.

“I’m just thankful, and I’m sorry that this even happened,” said Whitfield.

Police said 34-year-old Jamal Meyers killed two people and injured two others on the bus.

Whitfield was driving on Broward Boulevard when the gunfire began. Investigators said she immediately pulled into the Fort Lauderdale Police Department headquarters, where an officer happened to be in the parking lot.

“I want to thank the officer that happened to be there by the grace of God, because if he was not there, who knows what would’ve happened?” she said.

Police said it was her quick thinking that also prevented this incident from being even more tragic.

“I will never understand why it happened, but one thing I do understand is that Broward County comes together when it’s time to, and I am proud to be a part of Broward County,” said Whitfield as those standing next to her clapped.

Meyers remains in custody and is facing murder charges.

