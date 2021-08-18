FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Schoolchildren rode buses and some were accompanied by their parents to campuses across Broward County as the district welcomed back students for the first day of class.

Children in Broward County returned to school early Wednesday morning. This school year will be the third year that has been touched by the COVID-19 pandemic, and everyone in attendance wore a mask for the first day.

“We missed our friends, and we missed our routine we had going on,” student Roya Rostamian said. “We missed our teachers and learning in person.”

Students poured into Croissant Park Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale and Cypress Bay High School in Weston. Most said they were thrilled to be back and were fine with the mask mandate.

“We’re just happy to be back to some sort of routine,” said student Summer Kauffman.

“I’m not really excited. I miss home,” a student said. “I don’t like masks, so yeah.”

Catholic schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties also welcomed back students on Wednesday with a mask mandate.

“The pandemic is still with us, and it is serious,” Archdiocese of Miami Superintendent Jim Rigg said.

The mask mandate goes against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new executive order, which forbids school districts from not giving parents the option on whether or not their children wear face coverings.

“At the end of the day, you have local officials who do not believe they need to follow the law,” DeSantis said.

Florida could withhold funds or remove school board members because they did not follow the governor’s order. State officials said they are still looking into it.

Meanwhile, school buses have returned to the road, classrooms are filled with smiling faces, even if they are covered.

“We’re so excited to have all of our students and staff back on campus and welcoming them home today,” a school official said.

Broward County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright is expected to speak about the county’s first day of class later this afternoon.

