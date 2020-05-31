Broward County announces curfew in wake of protests

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Mayor Dale Holness has issued an emergency curfew order that went into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Holness’ announcement came minutes after Fort Lauderdale officials issued an executive order declaring a local state of emergency and announcing a citywide curfew.

The countywide curfew is scheduled to remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.

#BREAKING: Broward County Mayor Dale Holness announces a curfew for Broward County from 9PM to 6AM pic.twitter.com/R4jqEQ2YXV — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 1, 2020

The curfews come after a day that began with a Black Lives Matter rally and peaceful march led to confrontations with police officers in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Hundreds of people attended the rally, which began at around 3 p.m. at Bubier Park along East Las Olas Boulevard, then took to the streets across Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

But the peaceful march was disrupted when people began throwing water bottles and rocks at police vehicles and officers in protective gear, prompting law enforcement to deploy tear gas on several occasions.

However, witnesses believe those who threw the objects were agitators who were not part of the original rally and march.

Just before city officials announced the curfew, Fort Lauderdale Police issued a dispersal order commanding everyone who was taking part in the protests to leave immediately.

More damage to stores on Las Olas Blvd in Fort Lauderdale. A hair salon, a coffee place, and a stationary store. All small, locally owned businesses pic.twitter.com/Q4CQ8JN8S5 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 1, 2020

At least four small businesses on Las Olas Boulevard were damaged as a group of people made their way through the area, at around 8:30 p.m.

7News cameras captured shattered windows at Gran Forno, a bakery and espresso bar, and Sarracino Salon. Both businesses are located along the 1200 block of East Las Olas.

Several feet away from the hair salon, a glass bottle lay on the sidewalk. Witnesses said it’s one of the objects that were thrown at the businesses.

About four blocks away, an art gallery also had its front window shattered.

Other businesses that have hurricane-resistant windows did not suffer as much damage, witnesses said.

The owners of the businesses that were vandalized said Fort Lauderdale Police alerted them about the group and advised them to leave immediately, and they complied. A short time later, they learned their businesses were damaged.

Fort Lauderdale officials said the citywide curfew will be enforced for at least the next three nights, unless modified by a new emergency order.

A curfew from 9 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday is in effect in Miami-Dade County. This is the second night in a row that this curfew is being enforced.

