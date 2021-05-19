Broward County animal shelter sees surge of pet surrenders as people return to pre-pandemic lives

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials at Broward County’s animal shelter is experiencing an emergency, as they are quickly running out of space for pets.

Officials believe as more people return to work and get back to their pre-pandemic lives, they’re getting rid of the pets they adopted during the pandemic. Now, they need help giving the animals loving homes.

A lot of folks went looking for four-legged friends at the start of the pandemic. Now, after the spike in adoptions, shelters around the world are seeing a large number of returns.

“We get dozens of animals every single day. Every single day,” said director of Broward Animal Care and Adoption Emily Wood.

They’re being called pandemic pets, and many shelters said they’ve seen a surge of surrenders as people return to their pre-pandemic lives.

“People having to move, take new jobs, all of those things are contributing to animals coming in,” Wood said, “but that’s why we’ve always been here, is when it’s challenging for you to take care of your pet, that there’s a safety net.”

The Broward Animal Care and Adoption Center in Fort Lauderdale has hit its capacity with dogs and cats.

The American Veterinary Medical Association recorded a nearly 60% rise in pets taken to shelters recently.

“Our main goal is to get animals home,” Wood said. “They don’t belong in a shelter. They belong at home.”

Despite the surge in number, the staff remains hopeful that with the help of the community, they’ll find these pets forever homes.

“If you can’t adopt, foster. If you can’t foster, volunteer. If you can’t volunteer, donate. If you can’t do any of those things, tell your friends,” Wood said.

If you’re inclined to pick up a pet, the Broward Animal Care and Adoption is hosting adoptions by appointment only due to renovations. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.