DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Animal Care Center in Dania Beach threw a “Pawsgiving” celebration in the wake of the upcoming holiday season.

The annual meal served turkey, green beans, pumpkin and yams to dogs waiting to be adopted, trying to enrich their stay by any means possible.

“Whether it’s by food, preparing them different foods, and things to taste and smell, giving them outside time,” said Jaime Devereaux of Broward County Animal Care. “All these things, it’s critical for any animal in a shelter.”

The shelter hopes the exposure will help their pets find their forever homes.

According to organizers, the meals were only made possible thanks to community donations.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.