FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dogs ready for adoption are looking for “furever” families at the Swap Shop.

The Broward County Animal Care Division kicking off a new initiative in hopes of finding these pets loving homes.

Organizers brought dogs to the Swap Shop, where they will spend the weekend and hopefully find the right owner.

“Every time we come out here, about more than half of our dogs get adopted. which is far better than how we do at our regular facility,” said Emily Wood, director of the Broward County Animal Care Division. ‘It’s really important to bring the animals and our information to where the people are, rather than making people come to find us.”

Officials said nearly 40% of dogs were adopted on site last month during the programs trial phase.

