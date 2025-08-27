FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Animal Care officials put out a call for adoptions after, they said, their shelter reached cat capacity.

The shelter, located in Dania Beach, is encouraging people to adopt “working cats,” which are not your typical felines.

“Working cats” thrive in open or non-traditional homes such as barns, stables, warehouses, nurseries and yards — where they can live safely, serve as natural pest control, and receive food and care.

“We would provide you with all of the things that you would need to acclimate them to be living outside,” said BCAC Assistant Director Alyssa Dazza. “They’re already gonna be spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, so they’re gonna be ready to go.”

Anyone interested in bringing home a cat is asked to log onto to broward.org/animal for more information.

