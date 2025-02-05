FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Animal Care is launching a weeklong adoption event to help shelter pets find loving homes this Valentine’s season.

The “Plenty of Pets” adoption event runs from Friday to Feb. 14 at the county’s animal shelter, located at 2400 S.W. 42nd St. in Fort Lauderdale.

Adoption fees will be waived, and new pet owners will receive a gift and a complimentary vaccine voucher for the Pet Care Clinic, saving up to $175 on preventative care.

“Every pet in our shelter has so much love to give,” said Doug Brightwell, director of Broward County Animal Care, in a press release. “By waiving adoption fees and providing added benefits, we’re making it easier than ever for residents to find their new best friend.”

All adopted pets will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped before heading to their new homes. Pets will also receive a special gift, such as a bed or toys.

Residents can search for available pets at PetAdoptions.Broward.org. The shelter will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the event.

