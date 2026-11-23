FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers with Broward County Animal Care filled up bowls of food for pets at their annual “Pawsgiving” in Fort Lauderdale.

This event allows cats and dogs to participate in the traditional holiday feast while possibly introducing some to their forever homes.

“It was a community effort as well,” said Perla Navarrete, volunteer coordinator for Broward County Animal Care. “Asking the community to donate and help out, and this is the result of everyone coming together for the animals.”

Community donations brought together a variety of food items for these pets to have in their bowls, like unseasoned poultry, peas, carrots and unsweetened purees.

“The dogs deserve it,” said volunteer Kathy Rojas. “A little bit, a special Thanksgiving treat for them. And we enjoy seeing them get in.”

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