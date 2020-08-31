Broward County adds secure ballot drop-box locations for Nov. election

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale is making it easier to voice your choice going into November’s presidential election.

The Broward County Supervisor of Elections has announced it will offer secure vote-by-mail ballot drop off locations, in case you don’t want to mail it back.

In addition to two 24/7 drop boxes at the election department’s offices, there will be 22 additional drop box locations across the county.

Those boxes will be available from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.